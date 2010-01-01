Gia Stone is an author of steamy romances.
Faulted characters, misguided motives, and misconnections
are at the heart of her stories. She loves to collect passport stamps, savory memories, and race medals.
Gia’s favorite quote is “The gem cannot be polished without friction, nor a person perfected without trials.”
Or you can email me directly: giastonebooks@gmail.com
